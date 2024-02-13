SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $67,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.