Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $86,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 396,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,965,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 206.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,800. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.