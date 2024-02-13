Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 82,123 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

