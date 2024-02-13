Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPB

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.