SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,934 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up about 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.75% of SS&C Technologies worth $747,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 136,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,196. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.