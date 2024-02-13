Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

