State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

