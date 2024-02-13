State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Roku worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Up 2.9 %

ROKU stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cannonball Research raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.