State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.9 %

WPC stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.