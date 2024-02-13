Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPLP opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28,926.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,213.00. The company has a market cap of $784.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Partners has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

