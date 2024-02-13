Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Position Lessened by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,817 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.65% of Steelcase worth $110,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Steelcase by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 100,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,656. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502 over the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

