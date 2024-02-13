Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

NYSE:GPI traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,257. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $194.33 and a 12-month high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

