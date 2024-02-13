Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 13th (ACM, ALNY, AMD, ANET, APO, AVGO, BDN, BG, BHF, BIG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 13th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $176.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $230.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $311.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $254.00 to $268.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.75 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $335.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $302.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $222.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $5.00 to $4.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $347.00 to $393.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $29.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $238.00 to $245.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $262.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $254.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4.50 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $238.00 to $242.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $850.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $625.00 to $825.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $410.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $183.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $691.00 to $961.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $87.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $160.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $338.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $470.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

