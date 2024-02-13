Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,732 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 7,845 call options.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after buying an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,156,000 after buying an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,987,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 13.2 %

ZI stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. 20,034,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,727. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

