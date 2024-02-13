Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,996 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,515 put options.

Children’s Place Trading Down 32.8 %

Children’s Place stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 4,770,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 97,064 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

