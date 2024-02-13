StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

DIT stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

