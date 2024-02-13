StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

