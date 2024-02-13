StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

