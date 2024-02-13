StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
INUV stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
