StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

