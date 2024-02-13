StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

