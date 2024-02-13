StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

