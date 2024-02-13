StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get First Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Capital

First Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

First Capital Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.