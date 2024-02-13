StockNews.com Lowers Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CENX. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.
In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
