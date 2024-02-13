StockNews.com Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Exponent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Trading Up 1.2 %

EXPO stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. Exponent has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Exponent’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $468,164. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,076,000 after buying an additional 408,295 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,630,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.