Stride Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Stride token can currently be bought for approximately $5.91 or 0.00011854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stride has a market cap of $519.27 million and $410,761.69 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Stride

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 6.166244 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $294,717.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

