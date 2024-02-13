S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces Dividend of GBX 35

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SUS traded up GBX 14.74 ($0.19) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,939.74 ($24.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,850 ($23.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.46). The company has a current ratio of 47.78, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,132.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,196.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.68 million, a PE ratio of 720.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($27.85), for a total transaction of £143,325 ($181,011.62). 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.