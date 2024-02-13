S&U plc (LON:SUS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 35

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U Stock Up 0.8 %

S&U stock traded up GBX 14.74 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,939.74 ($24.50). The stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974. The company has a market cap of £235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a current ratio of 47.78 and a quick ratio of 58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,196.93. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 1,850 ($23.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,570 ($32.46).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&U news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($27.85), for a total value of £143,325 ($181,011.62). 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

