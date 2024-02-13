Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,538 shares of company stock worth $1,183,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPH opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

