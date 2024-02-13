Sui Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $571.85 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Sui has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $571.85 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,931,966 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,165,931,966.173846 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.7880569 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $497,923,240.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

