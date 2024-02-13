SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $947.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,458,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

