Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $15.53. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 5,106,770 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Down 9.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,991. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 167.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Sunrun by 35.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,581,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.