S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of S&W Seed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
