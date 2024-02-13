SWS Partners Acquires 2,179 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIB. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. 809,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

