SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SWS Partners increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,621,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

