SWS Partners Buys 8,424 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,216. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

