SWS Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $555.31. 1,254,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,551. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.39 and a 200-day moving average of $448.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

