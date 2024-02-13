SWS Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 501,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,059. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

