SWS Partners Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

SWS Partners increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.05% of MP Materials worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after buying an additional 452,501 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 387,388 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 49.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 188,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 62,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 246,534 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.50.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

