SWS Partners Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $176,499,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,672 shares of company stock worth $127,011,430. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SNOW traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.64. 2,560,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.61. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.