SWS Partners Has $2.80 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. 625,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

