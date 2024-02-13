SWS Partners Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 67.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 477,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.3 %

GPC stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. 424,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

