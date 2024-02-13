SWS Partners Raises Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SWS Partners owned about 0.08% of Natera worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,272 shares of company stock worth $45,019,103 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Stock Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. The stock had a trading volume of 177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,399. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

