SWS Partners Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 774,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

