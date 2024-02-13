SWS Partners Sells 2,664 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SWS Partners reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,266,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,882,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

