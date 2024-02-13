SWS Partners Sells 7,868 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 424,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,116. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

