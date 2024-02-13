SWS Partners Sells 798 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SWS Partners cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

