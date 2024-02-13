SWS Partners Takes $1.39 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 828,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.94. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

