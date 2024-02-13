Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYBX

Synlogic Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synlogic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Free Report)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.