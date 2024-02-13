T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $108.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,458 shares of company stock worth $7,359,792. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

