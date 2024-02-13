Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,333. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAIT shares. TheStreet lowered Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

